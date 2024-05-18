ING Groep NV Buys 5,048 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,501. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.96 and a 200-day moving average of $303.37. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $335.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

