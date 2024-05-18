ING Groep NV Has $18.29 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $18,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.92. 874,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,509. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.64 and its 200-day moving average is $380.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $414.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

