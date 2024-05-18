ING Groep NV Has $20.37 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877,128 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $20,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,243,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,839. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

