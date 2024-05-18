ING Groep NV Has $27.30 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,512 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $27,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.62. 2,842,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084,006. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

