ING Groep NV Purchases 12,971 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $19,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Crown Castle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.89. 3,284,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day moving average is $106.16. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

