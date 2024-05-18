ING Groep NV Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,496.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 12.4% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 21,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $451.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,803,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,883,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $437.57 and its 200-day moving average is $418.90. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $329.56 and a 12 month high of $454.69.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

