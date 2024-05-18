ING Groep NV Sells 31,511 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 31,511 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $25,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.79.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LULU traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $334.95. 2,588,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,066. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $326.93 and a one year high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

