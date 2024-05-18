ING Groep NV Takes Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,347,952.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $205,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,347,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,436. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,433,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,463. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

