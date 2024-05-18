Insider Buying: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Director Purchases $21,000.00 in Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 10,500 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050.00.
- On Monday, April 29th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 7,470 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $597.60.
- On Thursday, April 25th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 3,925 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.06 per share, with a total value of $235.50.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 91,920 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.07 per share, with a total value of $6,434.40.
- On Monday, March 4th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 8,080 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $565.60.
- On Friday, February 16th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 50,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500.00.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance
BATS UNOV opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
