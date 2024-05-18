Insider Buying: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Director Purchases $21,000.00 in Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 10,500 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 7,470 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $597.60.

On Thursday, April 25th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 3,925 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.06 per share, with a total value of $235.50.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 91,920 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.07 per share, with a total value of $6,434.40.

On Monday, March 4th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 8,080 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $565.60.

On Friday, February 16th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 50,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500.00.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS UNOV opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 71,676 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.