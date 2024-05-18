Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $8.77 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 6.1% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VUG traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $350.63. The stock had a trading volume of 634,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,640. The company has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $254.65 and a fifty-two week high of $352.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.06 and a 200-day moving average of $322.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.