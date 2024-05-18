Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after buying an additional 300,304 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,957,000 after acquiring an additional 171,392 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $262.25. 2,207,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,564. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.57. The company has a market cap of $393.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

