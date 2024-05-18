Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.1% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 872,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,688,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 90,535 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 41,449,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,054,952. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

