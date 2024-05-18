International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.34

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.34 and last traded at $97.83, with a volume of 1890745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Argus downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.