Internet Computer Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $108.06 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $6.17 billion and approximately $108.06 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $13.30 or 0.00019854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00055633 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012937 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,838,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,068,578 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

