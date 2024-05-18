Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $398.82. 720,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,174. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The company has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,290 shares of company stock valued at $57,207,154 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

