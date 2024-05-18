Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (BATS:ICLO)

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1261 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Performance
ICLO stock remained flat at $25.73 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 82,475 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.
About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.