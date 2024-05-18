Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (BATS:ICLO)

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1261 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Performance

ICLO stock remained flat at $25.73 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 82,475 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.

About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

