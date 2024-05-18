Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (BATS:ICLO)

Posted by on May 18th, 2024

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1261 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Performance

ICLO stock remained flat at $25.73 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 82,475 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.

About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.