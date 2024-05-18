Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC) Shares Down 0.6%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.47. Approximately 40 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.60.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.60.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The investment objective of this Fund is to provide investors with a total return, taking into account both capital and income returns, which reflects the return of the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index.
