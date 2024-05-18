Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.78. Approximately 3,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.
Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF stock. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Retirement Capital Strategies owned approximately 5.33% of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Company Profile
The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Green Building index. The fund is a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focused on the sustainability of the worlds green building ecosystem. GBLD was launched on Apr 22, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
