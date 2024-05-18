Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.17 (BATS:IMSI)

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1691 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Shares of BATS IMSI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.16. 197 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

The Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold low- to medium-quality municipal securities between 50-65% of its portfolio while aiming for a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than 7.5 years.

