Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.17 (BATS:IMSI)

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1691 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS IMSI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.16. 197 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.
