Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
IVRA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. 1,180 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61.
About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF
