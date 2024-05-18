Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IVRA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. 1,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61.

Get Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF alerts:

About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.