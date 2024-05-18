Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1139 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of BATS ISDB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.84. 2,329 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79.
About Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF
