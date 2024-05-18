Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $168.04. 3,461,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,246. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average of $157.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

