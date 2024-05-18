iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,826. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average of $81.60. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

