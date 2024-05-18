iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Decreased by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,120,446 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.39. 24,755,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,616,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average is $93.03. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.3077 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

