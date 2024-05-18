iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. The stock had a trading volume of 614,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,886. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

