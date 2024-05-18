iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 337.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.55. The stock had a trading volume of 614,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

