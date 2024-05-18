iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,107 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $532.13. 4,234,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,555,708. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $534.18. The company has a market cap of $459.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $517.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.90.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.