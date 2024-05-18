iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 447.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 52,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 42,608 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.39. 1,709,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,789. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

