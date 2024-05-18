iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Lowered by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after buying an additional 427,981 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. 1,090,524 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2559 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

