iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.27. 161,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 226,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 634,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,436 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 605,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after buying an additional 62,103 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 39,968 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 168,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.