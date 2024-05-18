iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,041 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.40. The stock had a trading volume of 397,565 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.66 and a 200 day moving average of $169.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

