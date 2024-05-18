iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $165.54. The stock had a trading volume of 914,194 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

