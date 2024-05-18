iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.87. 1,087,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,777. The firm has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.62. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $248.82 and a twelve month high of $345.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

