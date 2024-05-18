iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,062 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $232,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.08. The company had a trading volume of 35,219,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,863,596. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

