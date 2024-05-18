iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $208.08. The company had a trading volume of 35,219,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,863,596. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.70 and a 200 day moving average of $195.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

