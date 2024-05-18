iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.87. 147,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

