iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFLO. American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 50,173 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,098,000 after purchasing an additional 290,949 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.61. 779,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,101. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

