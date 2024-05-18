ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) is Paradice Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 381,256 shares during the quarter. ITT makes up about 6.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of ITT worth $48,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in ITT by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in ITT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,732,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

NYSE:ITT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,632. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

