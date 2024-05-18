Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Loop Capital

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 30.99%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

