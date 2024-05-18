Jackson Square Partners LLC Acquires 80,873 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for 2.7% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.68% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $82,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CRL stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.61. 927,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,008. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,354 shares of company stock worth $2,570,894 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

