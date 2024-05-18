Jackson Square Partners LLC Buys 165,067 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,067 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply makes up approximately 4.3% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $131,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $152.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,839. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.81 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.98.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.