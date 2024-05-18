Jackson Square Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,446 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 212,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Corteva by 30.7% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,282,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,558. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.24.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

