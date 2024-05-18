Jackson Square Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in S&P Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.9 %

SPGI traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $441.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,058. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

