Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $76.57 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,197 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace accounts for about 2.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Howmet Aerospace worth $76,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.5 %

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,008. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $83.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

