Jackson Square Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 762,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,379 shares during the period. Masimo comprises approximately 2.9% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $89,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Masimo by 59.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 302.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 71,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,676 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter worth $1,066,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter valued at $2,279,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Shares of MASI traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.10. 1,153,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,606. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $169.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.90.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

