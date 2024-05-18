Jackson Square Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $2,500,533.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,897,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,897,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $15,064,484.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at $34,419,630.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,402 shares of company stock worth $89,071,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.07. 2,069,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,261. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.22, a PEG ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.