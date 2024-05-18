Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 135,059 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,059 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.9% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Molina Healthcare worth $58,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $347.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.13.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.90.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

