Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 16,594 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,594 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $168,519,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,111,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $60,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $439,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $73,359.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $439,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,340 shares of company stock worth $16,505,212 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

EW stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,625. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

