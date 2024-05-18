Jackson Square Partners LLC Takes $42.89 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 330,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,892,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ACLS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.23. 288,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,758. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.61 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

